UrduPoint.com

CM For Laying Foundation Stone Of Swat Motorway Phase-II Next Week

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM

CM for laying foundation stone of Swat Motorway Phase-II next week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday directed the concerned authorities to lay the foundation stone of Swat Motorway Phase-II next week and finalize the arrangements for commencement of practical work on the project.

He said this in a meeting with the officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

The Chief Minister reviewed progress on various highway projects including Swat Motorway Phase-II and Dir Motorway.

The CM was briefed that 88 kilometers long motorway from Chakdara to Fatehpur would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 58 billion.

The CM was briefed that agreements have been signed with the construction company for the implementation of the project and Rs 5.5 billion have been released for purchase of land for Swat Motorway Phase-II.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to expedite the progress for laying the foundation stone of Dir Motorway project. The Chief Minister directed that PC-I of the project should be processed soon for purchase of land for project.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Motorway Company Fatehpur Progress Dir From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

LCCI calls for a stable political scenario

LCCI calls for a stable political scenario

18 minutes ago
 Spiritual leader, minister pay tribute to Zulfikar ..

Spiritual leader, minister pay tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

15 seconds ago
 POAWSC, KSF observe peace through spots day

POAWSC, KSF observe peace through spots day

17 seconds ago
 Elections announced over demand of opposition: PM ..

Elections announced over demand of opposition: PM Imran

31 minutes ago
 Moot on globalization Lokloric wisdom concludes at ..

Moot on globalization Lokloric wisdom concludes at IIUI

18 seconds ago
 man killed in road accident in sargodha

Man killed in road accident in sargodha

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.