CM for maintaining law & order in region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday directed the officials concerned to take every possible steps to maintain law & order situation across the region.

While holding a high-level meeting here at Multan airport lounge during his visit to the city, he ordered to make special arrangements for the safety of lives and properties of the masses in perspective of current circumstances and took action against law violators under the law.

Buzdar asked police to take action against anti-social elements under a zero-tolerance policy and necessary steps to eradicate elements involved in sharing hatred material on social media.

He ordered to complete all uplift projects across the Multan division in time with a special focus on quality and speed of work on these projects.

The officials concerned were directed to personally visit the sites of development projects on the ground and also submit monthly progress reports after proper monitoring of the projects.

The uplift of backward areas was manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the chief minister said and added that delay and negligence in uplift projects would not be tolerated.

Commissioner Multan division Irshad Ahmad, RPO Syed Khurrum Ali Shah, DC Aamir Karim Khan and CPO Munir Masud Marth attended the meeting.