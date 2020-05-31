CM for masses to change lifestyle

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar urged the masses to change their lifestyle in order to save themselves from coronavirus.

In his message issued here on Sunday, he said the nation could save itself from coronavirus by bringing changes in social demeanour.

Usman Buzdar advised the masses to cover their face and nose while going out of their homes.

He emphasized that by covering face and nose, one could not only keep himself safe but can also save families from this contagious disease.

"we are working on permanent basis so as to save the masses from the hazards of coronavirus, he apprised. He underscored that precaution was utmost essential for a healthy life. The CM appealed to the masses to ensure adopting preventive measures in order to save themselves from coronavirus. CM Usman Buzdarexhorted that children and elders could be protected from contractingcoronavirus by wearing masks.