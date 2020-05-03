CM for measures to provide benefits to masses owing to decrease in petroleum prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to provide benefits to the common man owing to decrease in petroleum prices.

In a media statement issued here on Sunday, he directed the authorities concerned that benefits of recent decrease in petroleum prices be provided to the masses at every cost.

Usman Buzdar asserted that a comprehensive planning should be undertaken in an effective manner along with its implementation to provide direct benefit to people of the province as a result of significant decrease in petroleum prices.

He said steps should also be taken to lower prices of essential items in proportion to decrease in petroleum prices.

The CM emphasized that the masses should be provided relief by decreasing prices of other items in proportion to decrease in petroleum prices and departments concerned should work in a solid and comprehensive manner in order to provide relief to the masses.

He warned that hike in prices of vegetables, fruits and pulses would not be tolerated at any cost. The CM directed that prices and quality of essential items should be regularly checked and monitored.

He stressed that district price control committee should undertake effective measures in order to bring stability in prices of essential edibles and the selling of essential items should be ensured according to the rate list.

He maintained that every step of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taken for theprovision of the maximum relief to the masses.

He said: "We will take all possible steps to provide the maximum relief to the common man."