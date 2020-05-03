UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM For Measures To Provide Benefits To Masses Owing To Decrease In Petroleum Prices

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 09:10 PM

CM for measures to provide benefits to masses owing to decrease in petroleum prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to provide benefits to the common man owing to decrease in petroleum prices.

In a media statement issued here on Sunday, he directed the authorities concerned that benefits of recent decrease in petroleum prices be provided to the masses at every cost.

Usman Buzdar asserted that a comprehensive planning should be undertaken in an effective manner along with its implementation to provide direct benefit to people of the province as a result of significant decrease in petroleum prices.

He said steps should also be taken to lower prices of essential items in proportion to decrease in petroleum prices.

The CM emphasized that the masses should be provided relief by decreasing prices of other items in proportion to decrease in petroleum prices and departments concerned should work in a solid and comprehensive manner in order to provide relief to the masses.

He warned that hike in prices of vegetables, fruits and pulses would not be tolerated at any cost. The CM directed that prices and quality of essential items should be regularly checked and monitored.

He stressed that district price control committee should undertake effective measures in order to bring stability in prices of essential edibles and the selling of essential items should be ensured according to the rate list.

He maintained that every step of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taken for theprovision of the maximum relief to the masses.

He said: "We will take all possible steps to provide the maximum relief to the common man."

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Man Price Sunday Media All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SCI distributes 250,000 Iftar meals in first ten d ..

1 hour ago

Dubai South announces economic stimulus package to ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 testing is key to maintain health and wel ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University researchers monitor SARS-CoV-2 ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 26,000 additional COV ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on dissolving SC ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.