CM for mechanized farming of vegetables

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, sustainable measures have been taken for the first time to increase production of tomatoes and onions in Punjab.

Under this project, mechanized farming of vegetables, especially tomatoes and onions has been launched which will cost Rs. 3 billion. 70 percent subsidy will be given on planter, pruners, superior and other agricultural equipment for mechanized farming of vegetables.

The farmer will have to pay only 30 percent of the total cost. Likewise, the Punjab government will also give 70 percent subsidy on buying pulping units, dryers and graders for value addition.

On the direction of the CM Punjab, Lodhran, Multan and Vehari districts have been selected for onion cultivation, while Khushab, Sheikhupura and Muzaffargarh districts have been selected for tomato cultivation to enhance under cultivation area and production of land. It has been decided to constitute farmer enterprise groups of land owners up to 25 acres in the above mentioned 6 districts. The farmer groups will be imparted training in the Farmers Field school about modern methods of agriculture and smart methods of cultivation.

Farmers groups will also be linked with the international market.

CM Maryam Nawaz said, “It is my firm resolve to make farmers of Punjab prosperous and happy. For the first time in Punjab, regularly organized and coordinated projects were being launched for the cultivation of vegetables. Mechanized and group farming would not only increase production of vegetables but also reduce their cost. Tomatoes and onions were daily needs of a common man.

The CM said the Punjab government cannot permit tomatoes and onions to be sold at inflated prices and all possible steps would be taken to ensure welfare and happiness of citizens. “By the grace of Allah Almighty and owing to hard work of all the stakeholders, essential edibles are available at the lowest price in Punjab as compared to other provinces.” Monitoring the prices of essential edibles is also being undertaken on a daily basis. Helpline 0800-17000 has been set up for Agriculture Transformation Project.

The farmers who are interested in cultivation of vegetables can contact relevant website, Facebook of Agriculture Department or relevant District Irrigation Offices.