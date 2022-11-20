CM for necessary steps to redress public complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has stressed to undertake necessary steps in order to redress public complaints forthwith and said that problems of the masses should be resolved at any cost.

Talking with the Chairman CM Complaint Cell Zubair Ahmad Khan, who called on him on Sunday.

He highlighted that it was foremost priority to provide prompt relief to the people. "We are serving the people and will continue to do so" he said.

The chief minister said that resolving problems of the people of Rawalpindi was our topmost priority.

He vowed to complete the ongoing development projects in Rawalpindi at the earliest.

The chairman CM complaint cell submitted a report to the chief minister during the meeting.

The CM also condoled the demise of his brother's wife, offered Fateha and prayed for her forgiveness. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal was also present.