CM for providing soft loans for housing to low income

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chair of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to review matters related to the Chief Minister's Low-Cost Housing Scheme project, and an order was given to reconstitute the board of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) as soon as possible.

The CM directed to make it easier for people with low incomes to get housing loans and called for a workable plan for issuing housing loans to people with low incomes.

The procedure of issuing small housing loans for PHATA and other schemes was assessed and the issue of giving easy loans, worth 800 million rupees, for building houses through Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance was also discussed.

The CM noted that owning a home was a necessary right of every human being. Interest-free loans will be given, in partnership with Akhuwat, to build houses in less than 5-marla areas. Economic activities will also increase by giving easy loans to low-income stratum to build their houses, he maintained and welcomed the hundred percent recovery of 200 million worth of interest-free loans through Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance.

Chairman Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib, secretary housing, DG PHATA and others attended the meeting.