CM For Quality Treatment To Poor Kid With Heart Outside Chest

Published September 11, 2023

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Muzaffargarh DHQ Hospital witnessed the birth of a child having a heart outside of the chest and Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ordered quality treatment for the infant.

The infant, whose heart astonishingly protruded from its tiny chest naturally, left the medical staff utterly bewildered. Muhammad Qasim, the father of the kid, found himself in a deeply distressing situation, lacking the resources required to ensure the critical medical care needed for his newborn.

In a desperate bid to save his beloved child, Muhammad Qasim was urgently referred to a hospital in Multan, seeking emergency medical attention. As the community unites in a collective effort to support this exceptional family during their time of need, the medical fraternity is closely monitoring this extraordinary case.

However, in an unprecedented display of compassion and leadership, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, has extended a lifeline to this child facing dire circumstances.

Chief Minister Naqvi, unwavering commitment to the well-being of every Punjab citizen, promptly took cognizance of this heart-wrenching situation after media reports highlighted the plight of the family. In a remarkable act of compassion and dedication, Chief Minister Naqvi pledged that the Punjab government would cover the entire cost of the child's treatment.

He issued clear instructions to Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare, Dr. Javed Akram, to ensure that no effort was spared in delivering the necessary medical care to the child. This heartwarming initiative serves as a beacon of hope for the poor family.

