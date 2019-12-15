CM for recovery of rent dues against Balochistan Houses

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister has directed Secretary of Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) to take steps for recovery of pending rent dues of Balochistan Houses in Islamabad and Karachi through deduction from salaries of defaulters.

While talking to APP, Spokesperson to Balochistan government Liqauat Shahwani said the decision was taken on the recommendations of provincial Public Accounts Committee.

He informed a total of Rs 70 million was pending to different Parliamentarians and officials who had stayed in the Balochistan Houses.

The spokesperson said the recovered amount would be deposited into the national exchequer.

He said those who avail the residential facility at these houses should have to pay the rent charges. No one would be allowed to stay there without official work, he maintained.