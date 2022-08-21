CM for rehabilitation of rain affected areas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday has said all the available resources are being utilized for the rehabilitation of the rain and flood-affected areas in the province.

Talking to people during a visit to flood-affected areas in Khairpur district, he said no affected family would be left alone.

The Chief Minister said record recent rains had caused huge losses to infrastructure, livestock and crops.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Saifullah Abro to submit a comprehensive report after assessment of losses.

Provincial Ministers, Advisors including Mukesh Kumar Chawala, Manzoor Wassan, Nawab Wassan and others were accompanied with CM Sindh.