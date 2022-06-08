UrduPoint.com

CM For Remaining Alert Against Dengue

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

CM for remaining alert against dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday directed all the departments concerned to remain alert regarding anti-dengue and said that work should not be done in a typical stereo manner as they should actively deliver on anti-dengue measures.

Presiding over a meeting here, he observed there was a clear difference between anti-dengue activities and larvae identification data and said that this practice would not be tolerated in future. He said there should be consistency in anti-dengue activities and larvae identification data.

The activities of field teams should be updated on the dashboard with time and date along with video and pictorial evidence.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said that departments had to be vigilant for anti-dengue measures and these should be started at union council and ward levels.

The elected representatives should also be taken on board in this regard.

Hamza Shahbaz said that he would not tolerate any leniency and would regularly review the performance of each department and district.

The Chief Minister directed to set up a special cell in the commissioner's office and said that the performance of field teams should be monitored regularly.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, MPA Ashraf Rasool, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of relevant departments, Head of Institute of Public Health, medical experts and administrative officers.

Deputy Commissioners and CEOs of Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Multan and Gujranwala participated via video link.

