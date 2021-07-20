UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM For Sharing Eid Joys With The Poor

Tue 20th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that Eidul Azha is a blissful occasion of offering sacrifice and sharing joys and happiness among the people.

In his message on the eve of Eidul Azha here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister urged the people to share happiness with the poor because extending joys and ease to the disadvantaged segments was the real message of this Eid. "This way, we can please Allah Almighty," he added.

Usman Buzdar appealed to the people to celebrate Eidul Azha with simplicity in the wake of a fourth corona wave and fully observe precautions to remain safe from this virus.

He also urged the people to promote love, brotherhood and affection in the society while setting aside all differences.

The CM also paid rich tributes to the brave security officials for laying their lives in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, the oppressed Kashmiris are celebrating Eid in an environment of oppression and brutalityas the Hindu supremacist Modi regime has deprived them of all joys. Pakistanis firmly stand with theirKashmiri brethren and express complete solidarity with them, he added.

