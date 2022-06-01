CM for starting solar water plants pilot project

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday said that a pilot project of solar water plants would be started to provide water in the Cholistan and added that relevant matters should be finalized without delay as the government wanted to resolve this issue permanently

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday said that a pilot project of solar water plants would be started to provide water in the Cholistan and added that relevant matters should be finalized without delay as the government wanted to resolve this issue permanently.

He was chairing a follow-up meeting of his Bahawalpur visit here in which commissioner Bahawalpur, who participated through video link, told that 34 points had been identified for installing solar water pumps.

The meeting was attended by Malik Abrar Ahmad, Khalid Mahmood, Irrigation secretary and others.

The CM said on the occasion that permanent availability of water should be ensured through water bowsers in outbacks of Cholistan along with setting up a dispensary for treating heat stroke and other diseases, he said and announced to visit Bahawalpur soon.