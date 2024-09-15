CM For Strengthening Democracy For Country’s Sustainable Stability, Development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 09:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) CM for strengthening democracy for country’s sustainable stability and development .Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, emphasized the importance of strengthening democracy for sustainable stability and development in the country.
"Democracy gives the common man the power to elect their representatives," he said in a statement on international democracy day underscoring that the only path to Pakistan's stability and bright future lies in a strong democratic system.
He also highlighted the long history of the Pakistan People's Party in the struggle for democratic stability. "From the leaders of the party to the common workers, everyone has sacrificed for the nourishment of democracy," he said.
Chief Minister Bugti recalled the words of the late Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who described democratic governance as the best form of revenge in the political context.
He noted that elected representatives in a democratic system are best positioned to serve the people, adding that the stability of democracy remains their ultimate goal.
"The coalition government in Balochistan is a prime example of democratic processes at work," he remarked, further stating that taking all political parties along with their ideologies is the essence of democracy.
On the eve of International Democracy Day, Chief Minister Bugti paid tribute to all the martyrs of democracy, including Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police to ensure safety of life, property of citizens: DIG Operations1 minute ago
-
GGHSS Havelian sets historic milestone in board inter exam11 minutes ago
-
Usman Shaukat elected as RCCI's President, Khalid Qazi SVP21 minutes ago
-
12 BISE employees appointed as junior clerks21 minutes ago
-
25 vehicles challaned over violations in one day21 minutes ago
-
5 coalminers die in Harnai21 minutes ago
-
CPO directs beefing up security at Iqbal Stadium31 minutes ago
-
Lahore Press Club to organise Seerat conference tomorrow41 minutes ago
-
Team fully prepared for SA series: Fatima Sana41 minutes ago
-
Public awareness about importance of ozone layer protection vital for human, environmental sustainab ..51 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive discussion on constitutional amendment underway: Atta Tarar51 minutes ago
-
02 bike lifter held; 3 stolen bikes recovered1 hour ago