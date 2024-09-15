CM for strengthening democracy for country’s sustainable stability, development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) CM for strengthening democracy for country’s sustainable stability and development .Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, emphasized the importance of strengthening democracy for sustainable stability and development in the country.

"Democracy gives the common man the power to elect their representatives," he said in a statement on international democracy day underscoring that the only path to Pakistan's stability and bright future lies in a strong democratic system.

He also highlighted the long history of the Pakistan People's Party in the struggle for democratic stability. "From the leaders of the party to the common workers, everyone has sacrificed for the nourishment of democracy," he said.

Chief Minister Bugti recalled the words of the late Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who described democratic governance as the best form of revenge in the political context.

He noted that elected representatives in a democratic system are best positioned to serve the people, adding that the stability of democracy remains their ultimate goal.

"The coalition government in Balochistan is a prime example of democratic processes at work," he remarked, further stating that taking all political parties along with their ideologies is the essence of democracy.

On the eve of International Democracy Day, Chief Minister Bugti paid tribute to all the martyrs of democracy, including Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

