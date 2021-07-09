UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM For Strict Implementation On Covid-19 SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

CM for strict implementation on Covid-19 SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that strict implementation on the Covid-19 SOPs was necessary to avert expected fourth wave of the pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said ratio of Covid-19 positive cases could increase due to carelessness and non-implementation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

If the coronavirus positivity ratio increased, smart lockdown could be imposed again, he warned.

He urged people to continue wearing face mask and observe social distance to avoid spreadof the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

All stranded Pakistanis in Europe, ME to be brough ..

1 minute ago

Youth can promote democracy through effective comm ..

2 minutes ago

69,453 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

7 minutes ago

RSB Dubai grants ENGIE Solutions first accreditati ..

7 minutes ago

IGP briefs PM about couple’s harassment case in ..

24 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, 1,506 reco ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.