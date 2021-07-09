CM for strict implementation on Covid-19 SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that strict implementation on the Covid-19 SOPs was necessary to avert expected fourth wave of the pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said ratio of Covid-19 positive cases could increase due to carelessness and non-implementation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

If the coronavirus positivity ratio increased, smart lockdown could be imposed again, he warned.

He urged people to continue wearing face mask and observe social distance to avoid spreadof the coronavirus.