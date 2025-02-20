CM for taking action against wall chalking for maintaining beauty of Quetta

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday directed to administrative officers to take action against wall chalking with the aim to improve beautification of the city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday directed to administrative officers to take action against wall chalking with the aim to improve beautification of the city.

He said this during the inauguration ceremony of Inscombe Road Expansion Project and Modern Traffic Policing here.

The CM said that the law is equal for everyone, Quetta city is our home and the face of the entire province for whose beauty every individual has to play his role.

"Wall chalking spoils the beauty of the city, so whoever is involved in wall chalking should be taken without discrimination."

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Inscombe Road Expansion Project and Modern Traffic Policing, Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that I was very happy today that my convoy was also stopped at the red signal which is a manifestation of the fact that the law is equal for everyone.

He also congratulated the project director and his entire team on the completion of the Inscombe Road Expansion Project and said that development projects are very important for public welfare.

The CM said that the Airport Road would be made according to international standards and this project could be completed within two months after its launch.

He said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has given the land of Radio Pakistan on Sariab Road to the Balochistan government for the construction of a park.

“A plan will be made to build a natural park without concrete on this 24-acre land, which will be named Prime Minister Park, this project will be completed in a year”, he said.

Regarding the beauty of Quetta city, the Chief Minister issued instructions and said that an FIR would be registered against those concerned if the name of any political party or institution is written on the walls of the city.

He also ordered the administrative officers to take action against those who wall chalk on the walls without discrimination, if the name of the PPP is written on the walls then an FIR should be registered against me too.

Regarding traffic rules, he made it clear that legal action to be taken against anyone who violates traffic rules.

He directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic to act strictly in this matter and take mandatory action against anyone, no matter how influential he is.

At the ceremony, the Chief Minister emphasized on the observance of merit and transparency and said that the violation of merit would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said that a cleanliness campaign called "Safa Quetta" is underway with the aim of making Quetta a clean city of international standards.

While briefing the ceremony, Director of Quetta Development Project Rafiq Baloch said that this project would prove to be a significant improvement in the infrastructure of Quetta city and could help in providing international standard facilities to the public.

He said that under the project, the main sections of Quetta city are being upgraded where more traffic passes, we have made the latest maps from expert engineers of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), which includes improvement of roads as well as an effective drainage system.

The project director assured that the pace of work has been accelerated to complete the ongoing projects by implementing the directives of the Chief Minister of Balochistan.