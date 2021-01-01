UrduPoint.com
CM For Taking Innovative Measures To Promote For Tourism

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 12:00 AM

CM for taking innovative measures to promote for tourism

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take innovative measures to promote and develop tourism infrastructure at various tourist resorts across the province.

He stated this while chairing a review meeting of tourism and culture promotion, archeology and related development schemes.

The meeting among others was attended by Advisor to the CM for sports, Culture and Tourism Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Balochistan Chief Secretary Captain (Retd) Fazeel Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Sabur Kakar and Secretary Culture.

"The sign boards containing guidance for tourists should be installed on major highways," Jam Kamal said.

He said that cultural events and competitions in various fields related to art should be organized in Balochistan. In line with the promotion of culture and tourism in the province, he said culture and tourism offices should be established at divisional headquarters.

The government was working to prepare the master plan of Ziarat and Shuban Valley tourism sites where the projects of exploring the natural beauty had been taken up by the government as both were the main tourism spot in the province.

He said all the efforts would be made to protect and preserve the historical civilization in the province which would attract million of local and foreign tourists.

A feasibility study would be prepared to establish Art and Cultural Complexes at a cost of Rs 50 million with an aim to promote diverse and rich culture of the province.

The rest houses and hotels should be registered and licensed for the development and promotion of the tourism in the province.

The meeting was briefed that the master plan was being made for promotion of tourism in the province. The meeting was briefed on the establishment of Beach Model Parks at Gadani, Kundmlir, Ormara, Pasni and Gwadar.

