CM For Taking Steps To Provide Free Medicines To Cancer Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday said that the supply of free medicines to cancer patients should continue uninterrupted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday said that the supply of free medicines to cancer patients should continue uninterrupted.

He was chairing a meeting here to review the provision of free medicine to cancer patients.

The chief minister said there should be no further delay in this good deed, adding that quality healthcare facilities were the basic right of the people.

The Secretary Health reported that negotiations were underway with the pharmaceutical company for the provision of free medicines to 7439 patients.

Kh. Imran Nazir, Kh. Salman Rafiq, Secretary Finance and others attended the meeting.

