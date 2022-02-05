UrduPoint.com

CM For Timely Completion Of Health Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the concerned authorities to complete all ongoing health development projects of public welfare within the stipulated time frame.

According to official sources here, CM directed to ensure timely completion of health projects in DG Khan and other backward areas of the province.

Usman Buzdar said that he was personally monitoring the development projects of public welfare. He said that Nishtar Hospital II in Multan would soon be opened for the public. Similarly, a state-of-the-art Mother and Child hospital was being established in DG Khan which would cost of Rs 3.8 billion.

Tehsil headquarters Hospital Barthi had been upgraded to 60 beds.

Barthi DHQ Hospital would provide healthcare facilities to the people of Balochistan as well, he added. Taunsa Tehsil Headquarters Hospital had also been upgraded to 190 beds.

Usman Buzdar said that the people of three provinces would be benefited from the Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar Institute of Cardiology. The 200-bed Cardiology Institute would cost Rs 2 billion, he added.

He further stated that the first phase of the 100-bed of Cardiology Institute would be made functional in a few months. With the functioning of DG Khan Cardiology Institute, the pressure would be reduced in Multan and Lahore cardiology institutes.

