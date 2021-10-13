UrduPoint.com

CM Forms Committee To Address Traffic Disorder Issue In City

Wed 13th October 2021

CM forms committee to address traffic disorder issue in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :To address the issue of vehicular traffic disorder in the district, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has decided to form a committee under the headship of Provincial Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra to streamline the situation.

The committee would come up with a comprehensive and workable plan within 15 days to present it for approval to address the matters relating to traffic indiscipline and disorder in the city.

A meeting chaired by the Chief Minister the other day decided that the plan would consist of short-term and long-term initiatives that would help address the traffic related issues on a permanent basis in the provincial metropolis.

The meeting besides others was attended by Provincial for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, CM's Aide Kamran Bangash, officers from departments concerned, administrative secretaries, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, DG PDA, CCPO Peshawar and Chief Traffic Officer Peshawar.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, Chief Traffic Officer and stakeholders would be the members of the committee.

The meeting also decided to issue notices to the plaza owners to arrange parking facilities at their buildings within one month of time otherwise stern legal action would be initiated against the violators.

The meeting issued directives to the officers concerned to start a public awareness campaign on a large scale to sensitize people regarding wearing helmets and seat belts and adopting traffic rules. During the campaign people would also be sensitized on not allowing their under-age children to drive a bike.

