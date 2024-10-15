CM forms committee to probe rape case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif constituted a 7-member high-powered committee to investigate the private college alleged rape case, and directed it to submit a detailed investigative report within 48 hours.

The CM directed the investigation committee to record evidence of the abuse case, besides statements of the parties concerned. She also directed them to examine police action and response of the college administration to the case.

The CM appointed the Chief Secretary convener of the committee. Other members of the committee include Secretaries Home, Higher Education, Health, Special education and any other co-opted member.