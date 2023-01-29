CM forms committee to review facilities for cardiac patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has constituted a four-member committee for provision of facilities in cardiac emergency services at the government hospitals.

This was decided in a meeting to review available facilities for cardiac patients in the government hospitals, chaired by the chief minister, here on Sunday.

The caretaker CM sought recommendations regarding provision of facilities to the cardiac patients. Provincial Caretaker SHC&ME Minister Doctor Javed Akram would be the head of the committee.The committee would comprise of Provincial Caretaker P&SHC Minister Dr Jamal Nasir, Dr Farqad Alamgir and Secretary SHC&ME.

The committee will formulate its recommendations regarding provision of facilities of implanting stents and performing angioplasty.

The committee will review available facilities for imposition of mandatory cardiac emergency services in the government hospitals and put forth its final recommendations with regard to facilities of mandatory cardiac emergency services in coming few days.

The caretaker CM stressed that all possible steps would be taken to ensure timely treatment of cardiac patients. He directed that collaboration with a private sector would also be reviewed for provision of facilities to the cardiac patients.

Caretaker Provincial Minister Dr Javed Akram said that it was necessary to start treatment of cardiac patient within 90 minutes, and creating public awareness about treatment method was a necessary step in case of a heart attack.