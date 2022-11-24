CM forms special task force on road safety

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Thursday constituted a special task force for road safety under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Raja, to cope with traffic accidents.

According to a notification issued here, chief secretary Punjab would be the co convener of the special task force while inspector general of police Punjab, additional chief secretary Home, Addl IG Traffic Punjab, secretary Law and others would be the members of the task force.

The special task force would recommend measures to bring improvement in road safety management, whereas it would also suggest about drivers' training, testing and licensing framework for making them at par with international standards.

The task force would decide a comprehensive strategy to implement the chief minister's decision for starting electric buses to overcome the pollution challenge.