CM fulfils promise to send on Hajj 10 elderly women living in Aafiyat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) On special direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, arrangements were made to send 10 elderly women living in Aafiyat (Darul-Aman) on Hajj.

They had requested the CM for the same during her visit to Aafiyat on Eid.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while meeting the 10 elderly women living in Aafiyat (Darul-Aman) before sending them to perform Hajj directed the authorities concerned to take proper care of these elderly women of Daeul-Aman as they are like our mothers.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also came there to meet the elderly ladies on their request.

The CM requested them to offer prayers for the security and prosperity of beloved homeland, Pakistan. "Allah has given me the opportunity to fulfill my promise, I am very happy to see you going on Hajj.” She added that it is an honor to meet the pilgrims. The CM presented ehraam, suit and daily-use items to all the women.

During their meeting, the elderly women expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for this great favour.

PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said "We will uplift workers economically, good time for the poor have come.” He requested the intended Hajj pilgrims to pray for Pakistan during Hajj.

10 women living in Aafiya, their in-charge Sumaira Aslam and assistant are leaving for Saudi Arabia on a 21-day Hajj journey. Farida Rahmat Ali, Ameer Jahan, Bakht Meena, Naseem Akhtar, Noor Jahan, Ifat Sultana, Yasmeen Malik, Abida Siraj, Zeenat Bibi and Bashiran Bibi are among the pilgrims.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Communications Minister Soheb Ahmed Malik, MPA Sania Ashiq and Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah attended the meeting. Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Social Welfare and other relevant officers were also present.