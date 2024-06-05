Open Menu

CM Fulfils Promise To Send On Hajj 10 Elderly Women Living In Aafiyat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 08:20 PM

CM fulfils promise to send on Hajj 10 elderly women living in Aafiyat

On special direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, arrangements were made to send 10 elderly women living in Aafiyat (Darul-Aman) on Hajj

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) On special direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, arrangements were made to send 10 elderly women living in Aafiyat (Darul-Aman) on Hajj.

They had requested the CM for the same during her visit to Aafiyat on Eid.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while meeting the 10 elderly women living in Aafiyat (Darul-Aman) before sending them to perform Hajj directed the authorities concerned to take proper care of these elderly women of Daeul-Aman as they are like our mothers.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also came there to meet the elderly ladies on their request.

The CM requested them to offer prayers for the security and prosperity of beloved homeland, Pakistan. "Allah has given me the opportunity to fulfill my promise, I am very happy to see you going on Hajj.” She added that it is an honor to meet the pilgrims. The CM presented ehraam, suit and daily-use items to all the women.

During their meeting, the elderly women expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for this great favour.

PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said "We will uplift workers economically, good time for the poor have come.” He requested the intended Hajj pilgrims to pray for Pakistan during Hajj.

10 women living in Aafiya, their in-charge Sumaira Aslam and assistant are leaving for Saudi Arabia on a 21-day Hajj journey. Farida Rahmat Ali, Ameer Jahan, Bakht Meena, Naseem Akhtar, Noor Jahan, Ifat Sultana, Yasmeen Malik, Abida Siraj, Zeenat Bibi and Bashiran Bibi are among the pilgrims.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Communications Minister Soheb Ahmed Malik, MPA Sania Ashiq and Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah attended the meeting. Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Social Welfare and other relevant officers were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Hajj Chief Minister Punjab Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Rashid Same Saudi Arabia Women Muslim All

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for p ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan can achieve its objectives through 'soft- ..

Pakistan can achieve its objectives through 'soft-core' diplomacy: FCCI Presiden ..

13 seconds ago
 Free Camp for hearing loss to be organized on 9 Ju ..

Free Camp for hearing loss to be organized on 9 June

16 seconds ago
 KU hosts seminar on “Our Land, Our Future” to ..

KU hosts seminar on “Our Land, Our Future” to mark World Environment Day

17 seconds ago
 Boy killed by robbers in Faisalabad

Boy killed by robbers in Faisalabad

19 seconds ago
 Country Director CAIE calls on Education Minister

Country Director CAIE calls on Education Minister

12 minutes ago
FESCO promotes 9 officers

FESCO promotes 9 officers

12 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minster Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets tha ..

Punjab Chief Minster Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets thalassaemia patient, hives him R ..

12 minutes ago
 European stocks rise before rate cut, Wall Street ..

European stocks rise before rate cut, Wall Street mixed

12 minutes ago
 Canada central bank cuts key lending rate to 4.75%

Canada central bank cuts key lending rate to 4.75%

12 minutes ago
 President Zardari stresses upon further strengthen ..

President Zardari stresses upon further strengthening Pak, Jordan bilateral ties

13 minutes ago
 Private sector hiring in US cools more than expect ..

Private sector hiring in US cools more than expected: ADP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan