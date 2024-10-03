CM Fully Focused On Dengue Outbreak In Rawalpindi: Tahira Aurangzeb
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) PML-N leader and MNA Tahira Aurangzeb said that CM Maryam Nawaz is very serious about the issue of dengue spread in Rawalpindi.
The CM has assigned the duties of Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafiq and Khawaja Imran Nazir to look into the cases of dengue in Rawalpindi. Tahira directed the members of the National and Provincial Assemblies to mobilize to control dengue in Rawalpindi on the instructions of the chief minister.
She further said that the parliamentarians should nominate their focal persons in the high risk union councils in their respective Constituencies.
She remarked this while chairing an anti-dengue meeting which was held at the DC Office here today. Provincial Ministers Primary and Secondary Health Care Punjab Khawaja Imran Nazir, and Specialized education and Health Salman Rafiq participated in the meeting through video link.
Malik Abrar, Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan, MPAs Malik Iftikhar, Imran Ilyas, Raja Saghir, Zeb-un-Nisa, Asma Abbasi and Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema were present in the meeting.
Tahira directed that all relevant organizations should increase dengue activity under integrated linkages and effective strategies.
"A special awareness campaign should be started in every constituency to create awareness about dengue", she said and urged the people to get dengue tests done in case of mild fever.
She termed the focal persons' special attention in their high-risk areas with health department teams a 'top priority'.
