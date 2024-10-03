Open Menu

CM Fully Focused On Dengue Outbreak In Rawalpindi: Tahira Aurangzeb

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM

CM fully focused on dengue outbreak in Rawalpindi: Tahira Aurangzeb

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) PML-N leader and MNA Tahira Aurangzeb said that CM Maryam Nawaz is very serious about the issue of dengue spread in Rawalpindi.

The CM has assigned the duties of Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafiq and Khawaja Imran Nazir to look into the cases of dengue in Rawalpindi. Tahira directed the members of the National and Provincial Assemblies to mobilize to control dengue in Rawalpindi on the instructions of the chief minister.

She further said that the parliamentarians should nominate their focal persons in the high risk union councils in their respective Constituencies.

She remarked this while chairing an anti-dengue meeting which was held at the DC Office here today. Provincial Ministers Primary and Secondary Health Care Punjab Khawaja Imran Nazir, and Specialized education and Health Salman Rafiq participated in the meeting through video link.

Malik Abrar, Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan, MPAs Malik Iftikhar, Imran Ilyas, Raja Saghir, Zeb-un-Nisa, Asma Abbasi and Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema were present in the meeting.

Tahira directed that all relevant organizations should increase dengue activity under integrated linkages and effective strategies.

"A special awareness campaign should be started in every constituency to create awareness about dengue", she said and urged the people to get dengue tests done in case of mild fever.

She termed the focal persons' special attention in their high-risk areas with health department teams a 'top priority'.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Dengue Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rawalpindi Imran Nazir All Top

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

4 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

9 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

18 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

18 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

18 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

18 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

18 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

18 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

18 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan