CM fully focused on health sector improvement: Kh. Salman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is fully focused on improving the health sector to ensure quality medical services for the people.

He expressed these views during his visit to Al-Maki Al-Madani Dialysis Center in Tajpura Scheme on Sunday, where he attended a seminar and distributed commemorative shields. The minister expressed his delight in participating in the event and lauded the efforts of the center’s administration for serving the people. He emphasized that in the eyes of Allah Almighty, there is no greater passion than serving humanity.

Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted that under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, continuous efforts are being made to provide the best healthcare facilities to the public. He also revealed that the Punjab government is carrying out a grand operation against illegal kidney transplant networks to curb unethical medical practices.

Prominent socio-political figures, including Dr. Jamil, Munir Hussain Shahid, Sher Afzal, Abdul Salam, Sadaqat Ali, Imtiaz Baig, Malik Hameed, Mian Bashir Shaheen, Ahmed Raza, Muhammad Iftikhar, Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Naeem, Sheikh Pervez, Dr. Intikhab Noori, and Professor Zaheer Akhtar, attended the event.