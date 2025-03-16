CM Fully Focused On Health Sector Improvement: Kh. Salman
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is fully focused on improving the health sector to ensure quality medical services for the people.
He expressed these views during his visit to Al-Maki Al-Madani Dialysis Center in Tajpura Scheme on Sunday, where he attended a seminar and distributed commemorative shields. The minister expressed his delight in participating in the event and lauded the efforts of the center’s administration for serving the people. He emphasized that in the eyes of Allah Almighty, there is no greater passion than serving humanity.
Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted that under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, continuous efforts are being made to provide the best healthcare facilities to the public. He also revealed that the Punjab government is carrying out a grand operation against illegal kidney transplant networks to curb unethical medical practices.
Prominent socio-political figures, including Dr. Jamil, Munir Hussain Shahid, Sher Afzal, Abdul Salam, Sadaqat Ali, Imtiaz Baig, Malik Hameed, Mian Bashir Shaheen, Ahmed Raza, Muhammad Iftikhar, Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Naeem, Sheikh Pervez, Dr. Intikhab Noori, and Professor Zaheer Akhtar, attended the event.
Recent Stories
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Waterfowl flocks return to Punjab's lakes, ponds after two years5 minutes ago
-
CM fully focused on health sector improvement: Kh. Salman5 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders of murder case arrested5 minutes ago
-
Youth stages fake kidnapping to extract money from parents5 minutes ago
-
Constable arrested over woman's complaint5 minutes ago
-
Terrorist attack in Nushki, Security Forces launches swift response: Shahid Rind15 minutes ago
-
AJK IRIS system gets a major boost, new features introduced for taxpayers' convenience"25 minutes ago
-
Senior Journalist laid to rest25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan values,respects all religions,cultures equally : Shazia45 minutes ago
-
Adulterated milk seized, heavy fines imposed in Kohat45 minutes ago
-
Spring beautification drive launched in Faisalabad55 minutes ago
-
Police ensured foolproof security of churches1 hour ago