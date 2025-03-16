Open Menu

CM Fully Focused On Health Sector Improvement: Kh. Salman

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM

CM fully focused on health sector improvement: Kh. Salman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is fully focused on improving the health sector to ensure quality medical services for the people.

He expressed these views during his visit to Al-Maki Al-Madani Dialysis Center in Tajpura Scheme on Sunday, where he attended a seminar and distributed commemorative shields. The minister expressed his delight in participating in the event and lauded the efforts of the center’s administration for serving the people. He emphasized that in the eyes of Allah Almighty, there is no greater passion than serving humanity.

Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted that under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, continuous efforts are being made to provide the best healthcare facilities to the public. He also revealed that the Punjab government is carrying out a grand operation against illegal kidney transplant networks to curb unethical medical practices.

Prominent socio-political figures, including Dr. Jamil, Munir Hussain Shahid, Sher Afzal, Abdul Salam, Sadaqat Ali, Imtiaz Baig, Malik Hameed, Mian Bashir Shaheen, Ahmed Raza, Muhammad Iftikhar, Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Naeem, Sheikh Pervez, Dr. Intikhab Noori, and Professor Zaheer Akhtar, attended the event.

Recent Stories

World Rowing Federation to organise global events ..

World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE

1 hour ago
 UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

2 hours ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

2 hours ago
 SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..

3 hours ago

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

4 hours ago
 29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

5 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

5 hours ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

6 hours ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan