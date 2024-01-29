CM G-B Discusses Development Schemes With Interior Minster.
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Gulbar Khan on Monday discussed the development scheme issues with Caretaker Minister of Commerce and Interior Dr Gohar Ejaz.
at his office and congratulated him for assuming the charge of caretaker Interior Minister.
During meeting, the CM Gilgit-Baltistan discussed the issues relating to development schemes of Gilgit-Baltistan.
Dr. Gohar Ejaz said that round-the-clock accessibility of 'Khunjarab Pass' is a golden opportunity for increasing exports.
He said increasing exports and traffic flow to that part of the region would also open vast employment opportunities. He said that trade centres would be established in Gilgit-Baltisan for marketing local goods. He said that government will jointly introduce the area of Gilgit-Baltistan to the international community so that its natural beauty could be exploited in a befitting manner.
"Gilgit-Baltistan has vast opportunities for exports of fruits and mineral resources especially precious stones, " said Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan.
