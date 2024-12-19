CM Gandapur and others indicted in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Rawalpindi on Thursday has indicted the former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Shehryar Afridi and 14 other accused in the May 09 GHQ attack case.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Amjad Ali Shah held the hearing at Central Jail Adiala. Dozens of accused including PTI founder Imran Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shibli Faraz, Shehryar Afridi appeared in the court.

The accused who have been indicted by the court include Latasib Satti, Omar Tanveer Butt, Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shozab, Taimur Masood, Saad Ali Khan, Sikandar Zeb, Zohaib Afridi and Fahad Masood, Raja Nasir Mahfuz.

So far, 113 accused have been indicted in the GHQ attack case. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Shehryar Afridi, Kanwal Shozab filed 265D petitions, which will be heard in the ATC on 20th December. The court had already indicted Shireen Mazari and 9 other accused.