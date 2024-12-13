- Home
CM Gandapur Orders Urgent Reforms In Hazara Division's Health, Education & Land Administration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 11:34 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday conducted a four-hour review meeting at the Commissioner Hazara's office during his visit to the divisional headquarters in Abbottabad.
Senior officials from all districts of the Hazara Division, including the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, cabinet members, members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, and district administrative authorities, were present at the meeting.
During the session, the chief minister reviewed administrative issues and public service delivery across the division, with a special focus on key sectors such as health, education, water supply, local government, social welfare, and revenue.
Relevant officials briefed the CM on the progress and challenges faced in each sector.
Chief Minister Gandapur expressed strong displeasure over the critical shortage of specialist doctors at Ayub Teaching Hospital, where 90 out of 100 specialist positions remain vacant. He ordered the immediate hiring of specialists on a contractual basis within two months. He warned that failure to complete the recruitment process within the stipulated time would result in the dismissal of the responsible officials.
Additionally, the chief minister directed health authorities to address the shortage of doctors in other government hospitals and ensure the 100% availability of essential medicines at all healthcare facilities. He called for immediate measures to strengthen healthcare at the grassroots level by ensuring the availability of human resources and medical equipment in basic health units and rural health centers.
Ali Amin also encouraged the public and elected representatives to report absentee doctors and teachers, vowing strict action against such officials. "Strict action will be taken against those who fail to perform their duties, and no favouritism will be tolerated," he declared.
The chief minister took serious notice of the practice of assigning teachers to non-teaching duties, known as "detailment postings," and ordered an immediate end to the practice. He also directed district authorities to ensure the availability of functional washrooms and clean drinking water in all girls' schools.
To streamline land administration, the chief minister ordered all deputy commissioners and district officials to compile a comprehensive record of all government-owned land in their jurisdictions and submit the data to the provincial government within 15 days. He warned that if any unreported government land was later identified by the provincial government, action would be taken against the responsible officials.
He also instructed officials to expedite the computerization of land records in the Hazara Division. The move aims to enhance transparency, improve service delivery, and ensure the timely resolution of public grievances related to land administration.
During the meeting, Chief Minister Gandapur emphasized the importance of restoring public trust in government institutions by ending the culture of favouritism and ensuring the implementation of merit-based decisions. He stressed that only through merit-based operations could the public's confidence in the government system be restored.
