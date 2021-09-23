UrduPoint.com

CM GB Attends 10th JCC Meeting, Highlights Issues

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 10:54 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Thursday attended the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting via videolink and highlighted important issues of the province

On the occasion, CM GB in his address said that China Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was a manifestation of Pak-China friendship spanning 70 years.

"I am grateful to the authorities for including the Gilgit-Shandor Expressway and Thakot to Raikot re-alignment mega projects in the CPEC" Chief Minister GB said.

He said that Gilgit-Baltistan was the gateway to the CPEC, which shares a 596-km border with China. Khalid Khurshid said that about 464 km Karakoram Highway was passing through Gilgit-Baltistan near Khanjrab to Basra.

"On this occasion, it was important to point out vast opportunities for hydropower projects in Gilgit-Baltistan," Khalid Khursheed said adding that according to a survey conducted by WAPDA and GIZ, 42,000 MW hydropower projects could be generated in Gilgit-Baltistan and 27,000 MW projects have already been identified.

He said that if we pay attention to the 27,000 MW projects that have been identified, then 165 million gigawatts of electricity could be generated which would be enough for the whole population of the country.

He said that 100 MW KIU and 80 MW Phunder Power projects in Gilgit-Baltistan should be included in CPEC under F-EPC mode so that work on these projects could be carried out.

Khalid Khurshid said that the Astor-Muzaffarabad Road (Shunter Tunnel) project in the transportation sector of Gilgit-Baltistan was also of utmost importance.

The Chief Minister said that there were vast opportunities in the field of minerals in Gilgit-Baltistan, adding that Gilgit-Baltistan has a unique position in the tourism sector. He said that government of Gilgit-Baltistan was taking all possible steps to promote tourism sector. "In the future an international airport will be built in Gilgit, which will help in international trade and tourism," Chief Minister GB said.

