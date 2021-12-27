CM GB calls on Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Monday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Monday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, reforms process over revenue sector and ongoing uplift projects under PSDP in Gilgit Baltistan were discussed, PM office media wing said in a press release.

Besides, the steps taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat were also discussed in the meeting.