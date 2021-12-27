UrduPoint.com

CM GB Calls On Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:30 PM

CM GB calls on Prime Minister

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Monday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Monday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, reforms process over revenue sector and ongoing uplift projects under PSDP in Gilgit Baltistan were discussed, PM office media wing said in a press release.

Besides, the steps taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat were also discussed in the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Media Wheat

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health approves emergency use of Sinop ..

Ministry of Health approves emergency use of Sinopharm CNBG&#039;s new recombina ..

24 minutes ago
 Ashrafi stresses discouraging violent attitudes

Ashrafi stresses discouraging violent attitudes

25 seconds ago
 Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority to complete 1500 projec ..

Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority to complete 1500 projects this month: Governor

26 seconds ago
 Mali launches forum on return to civil rule

Mali launches forum on return to civil rule

28 seconds ago
 UK firm closer to offering global internet via sat ..

UK firm closer to offering global internet via satellites

29 seconds ago
 PPP women wing remembers Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

PPP women wing remembers Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.