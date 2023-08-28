CM GB chairs Apex Committee meeting, reviews law & order situation

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan on Monday chaired the meeting of Apex Committee and reviewed the current law and order situation in the province.

All Senior officers including Chief Secretary, IG Police, Home Secretary, all other LEAs officers and field formations attended the meeting.

Following decisions were made; Nobody shall be allowed to take law into hands and violate the SOPs for maintenance of law and order and strict action shall be taken against the violators.

Any person indulging into hate speech and religious intolerance shall be proceeded against as per relevant provision of law.

Any person propagating hate speech and such like material on Social Media shall be taken to task and legal action shall be taken without any impunity.

Security of life and property of all citizens shall be ensured through strict enforcement of law.

Movement of all vehicles plying from and to down country through KKH, JSR and Babusar Top shall be made safe and secure by deployment of Karakoram Task Force and Police throughout the route.

Nobody shall be allowed to block any road and immediate legal action shall be taken against the violators.

Heavy contingents of GB Scouts, Rangers and Police shall be deployed in all major cities of GB to ensure peace and safety of people.

Moreover, CM, GB directed the Parliamentary Committee headed by Minister Home to meet religious leaders of various sects and ask them to ensure strict adherence to the provisions of Code of Conduct agreed by all sects so as to ensure durable peace in the region.