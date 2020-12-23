CM GB committed to reduce power load shedding across province: Spokesman

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesman Ali Taj said that Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan has mobilized the concerned ministry, department and administrations of all divisions and districts to reduce and permanently eliminate load shedding across the Gilgit-Baltistan.

Talking to media here Wednesday, Ali Taj said that GB was currently facing a power outage of more than 350 MW, which was also a challenge for our government.

He said that unfortunately previous governments did not come up with a comprehensive plan for permanent solution of power load shedding in a timely manner.

He said that due to lack of proper disaster risk assessment of power project sites, they were exposed to natural disasters during construction or become inactive after construction.

He said there were also problems with faulty materials, machinery and inexperienced staff.

Ali Taj further said that the government was taking steps on priority in which thermal generators were being mobilized to reduce load shedding this winter, inactive power plants were being activated.

He added that to solve this problem permanently, major run-of-the-river power projects would be expedited, comprehensive risk assessment of canal project sites would be done so that the nation's precious capital was not exposed to natural disasters.

He further stated that there would be no compromise on the quality of work and the qualifications of the staff.

He also appealed the people to cooperate with the government , stop using unnecessary and heavy equipments, report negligence or absenteeism of the concerned staff at the power plants.