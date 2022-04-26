UrduPoint.com

CM GB Condemns Karachi Suicide Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Tuesday strongly condemned the blast incident which occurred in Karachi terming it as a cowardly act to destroy the peace of Pakistan

In a statement, he said the people are united against the enemy of the country.

The chief minister expressed condolences to the victims of the incident and prayed for the safety of the injured.

Pakistan's enemies will not succeed in their nefarious designs through such cowardly attacks, he said.

