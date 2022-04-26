CM GB condemns Karachi suicide blast

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Tuesday strongly condemned the blast incident which occurred in Karachi terming it as a cowardly act to destroy the peace of Pakistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Tuesday strongly condemned the blast incident which occurred in Karachi terming it as a cowardly act to destroy the peace of Pakistan.

In a statement, he said the people are united against the enemy of the country.

The chief minister expressed condolences to the victims of the incident and prayed for the safety of the injured.

Pakistan's enemies will not succeed in their nefarious designs through such cowardly attacks, he said.