CM GB condemns terrorist attack in Musa Khel, Balochistan

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan while strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Musa Khel Balochistan said that he is deeply grieved over the loss of innocent lives.

The provincial government shares the grief of the bereaved families.

He said that with the cooperation of provincial governments we will defeat terrorism. The nation must unite against terrorism. "Our security agencies have made immense sacrifices, we pay tribute to the martyrs and also pay respects to those who were injured,he added.

He prayed that may Allah grant patience and courage to the bereaved families and may Allah grant Jannat to those who lost their lives.