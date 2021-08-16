UrduPoint.com

CM GB Declares Emergency To Construct Alternative Route At Tatapani Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:59 PM

CM GB declares emergency to construct alternative route at Tatapani area

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid on Monday declared emergency to construct alternative route at Tatapani area

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid on Monday declared emergency to construct alternative route at Tatapani area.

He directed higher authorities for construction of an alternative road in front of Tattapani at the war footings.

He said that PC1 of alternative road should be prepared in next 3 days and construction of road from Dharan village to Raikot should be started by completing the remaining process on emergency basis.

He said that in view of the difficulties faced by the people of Gilgit Baltistan on Karakoram Highway it was decided to initially construct a steel suspension bridge at Diamer Dharan and in the next phase RCC bridge.

He said that standard road should be constructed from Dharan Diamer to Raikot with pure machine.

He said that the feasibility of the project for construction of RCC bridge over the river at the site of the Tatapani would be done.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister said that many passengers have been died due to landsliding during rain at Tatapani area.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister asked to convene a meeting of relevant forums for approval of construction of alternative road.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Road Died Gilgit Baltistan SITE From

Recent Stories

Dubai Muncipality’s aerial photography project s ..

Dubai Muncipality’s aerial photography project sets new standards of technolog ..

33 minutes ago
 SGG receive education at virtual NASA-certified sp ..

SGG receive education at virtual NASA-certified space camp

33 minutes ago
 Flights to Afghanistan suspended in light of curre ..

Flights to Afghanistan suspended in light of current events: GCAA

33 minutes ago
 COVID-19 takes another life, 80 tested positive in ..

COVID-19 takes another life, 80 tested positive in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Mexican aid arrives in quake-hit Haiti

Mexican aid arrives in quake-hit Haiti

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Helping All Diplomats Who Wish to Leave A ..

Pakistan Helping All Diplomats Who Wish to Leave Afghanistan Evacuate - Envoy to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.