CM GB declares emergency to construct alternative route at Tatapani area

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid on Monday declared emergency to construct alternative route at Tatapani area.

He directed higher authorities for construction of an alternative road in front of Tattapani at the war footings.

He said that PC1 of alternative road should be prepared in next 3 days and construction of road from Dharan village to Raikot should be started by completing the remaining process on emergency basis.

He said that in view of the difficulties faced by the people of Gilgit Baltistan on Karakoram Highway it was decided to initially construct a steel suspension bridge at Diamer Dharan and in the next phase RCC bridge.

He said that standard road should be constructed from Dharan Diamer to Raikot with pure machine.

He said that the feasibility of the project for construction of RCC bridge over the river at the site of the Tatapani would be done.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister said that many passengers have been died due to landsliding during rain at Tatapani area.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister asked to convene a meeting of relevant forums for approval of construction of alternative road.