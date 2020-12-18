CM GB demands population based new seat for Hunza

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan has demanded the GB election commission for an additional assembly seat based on population for Hunza to address the issues of local development in a befitting manner

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan has demanded the GB election commission for an additional assembly seat based on population for Hunza to address the issues of local development in a befitting manner.

Addressing the notable of Hunza during his first visit of the area, he assured his full support in resolving the issues of Hunza district.

The CM said that funds have been approved for thermal generators that would resolve the menace of loadshedding under short term strategy.

He also announced to initiate work at truckable roads projects for Chipurson, Shimshal and Misgar valleys.