CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative energy sources to minimize loadshedding

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Barrister Khalid Khurshid said to minimize duration of power loadshedding in winter, supply of mixed energy through alternative sources of energy including solar energy and thermal generators.

Addressing a meeting of the steering committee of the GB Power Department, he said necessary resources have been provided to the department for the improvement in the system.

He said that process of installation of transformers and smart meters at the houses should be expedited.

He said that conservation committees were being formed to prevent unnecessary use of illegal electrical appliances.

The CM said the Power department should launch a special campaign on electricity conservation in collaboration with civil society.

Khalid Khurshid has directed the Provincial Secretary, Power to ensure timely completion of power projects and also plan to introduce alternative energy (solar energy) for the supply of affordable electricity.