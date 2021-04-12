UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM GB Directs Provincial Secretary Power For Zero Loadshedding During Sehar, Iftar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:24 PM

CM GB directs provincial secretary power for zero loadshedding during Sehar, Iftar

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid directed the Provincial Secretary power for zero loadshedding during Sehar and Iftar in the holy month of Ramazan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid directed the Provincial Secretary power for zero loadshedding during Sehar and Iftar in the holy month of Ramazan.

Power transmission system in Gilgit-Baltistan would be improved to avoid power pilferage through modern systems and reforms would be introduced to eliminate illegal connections, said Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid while addressing a high-level meeting here in Gilgit on Monday.

In the first phase, he said smart meters and ABC cable would be installed in all the district headquarters for which the government would provide the required resources.

The 'E' billing system would be introduced in the style of modern countries which would make it easier for consumers to pay their bills and also control electricity theft, Chief Minister GB added.

He directed the Provincial Secretary power to start the process of installation of smart meters and ABC cable in the district headquarters as soon as possible.

Chief Minister GB further stated that Institutional reforms should be made to improve the efficiency of the power department and reduce line losses.

He directed that an electricity Supply Company would also be set up to improve the power supply system to the people, adding that establishment of electricity company would provide better facilities to the region and would also help availing the uninterrupted power generation resources in the area.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Electricity Company Gilgit Baltistan All Government

Recent Stories

DP World, Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai anno ..

1 hour ago

Chamber leaders discuss redesigning membership str ..

1 hour ago

Karachi likely to experience warm, humid weather o ..

2 minutes ago

Setting up STZs to facilitate IT industry: Prime M ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects petition seeking share in la ..

2 minutes ago

Zartaj Gul calls on CEO PIA

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.