CM GB Directs To Activate DHQ's In All Districts By June

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

CM GB directs to activate DHQ's in all districts by June

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed on Wednesday directed Health Department of GB to activate District Headquarter Hospitals in all districts on emergency basis by the June this year.

The Chief Minister said that work should be done on an emergency basis and In this regard, the administration of all districts should provide full support to the health department.

He further said that all necessary steps should be taken to ensure the supply of medicines to the patients in the government hospitals.

Chief Minister also reviewed the progress made in providing medical services through telehealth in remote areas while addressing the shortage of staff in the health department and arranging accommodation for them.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that all possible efforts would be made to tackle the problem of malnourished children in the province in cooperation and partnership with the Federal Government's "Ehsas Nashonuma Program".

