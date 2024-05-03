Open Menu

CM GB Expressed Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Chilas Traffic Accident

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 10:40 AM

CM GB expressed grief over loss of lives in Chilas traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of 20 people in a traffic accident near Chilas Diamer district on Friday.

In his message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the heirs of the deceased.

He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured, saying that legal action should be taken against the driver responsible for the accident.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and eternal peace for the departed souls.

The Chief Minister also said that all the drivers are requested to avoid speeding.

