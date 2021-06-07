UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM GB Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Kohistan Accident

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

CM GB expresses deep sorrow over Kohistan accident

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Monday expressed deep sorrow over coaster accident that took place at Kohistan Dasu Bagh.

The Chief Minister directed the administration of Diamer district to reach the spot and supervise the search and rescue operation.

Rescue 1122 and Diamer Health Department have also been directed by Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan to rush their ambulances to the spot immediately.

The Chief Minister directed the Gilgit-Baltistan Home Department to utilize all its resources for the search and rescue of the victims of the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Kohistan Bagh Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir says he is all set to pick up wickets ..

5 minutes ago

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

28 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.21 a barrel F ..

46 minutes ago

S&amp;P assigns ‘AA-’ issuer rating to Emirate ..

1 hour ago

Hania Aamir expresses heart-touching note after be ..

1 hour ago

All public, private educational institutions reope ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.