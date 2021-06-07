CM GB expresses deep sorrow over Kohistan accident

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Monday expressed deep sorrow over coaster accident that took place at Kohistan Dasu Bagh.

The Chief Minister directed the administration of Diamer district to reach the spot and supervise the search and rescue operation.

Rescue 1122 and Diamer Health Department have also been directed by Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan to rush their ambulances to the spot immediately.

The Chief Minister directed the Gilgit-Baltistan Home Department to utilize all its resources for the search and rescue of the victims of the accident.