CM GB expresses deep sorrow over martyrdom of pak army personnel

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid has expressed his heartfelt condolences over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army personnel during a helicopter crash in Kango, UN peacekeeping mission.

He paid tribute to the great sacrifices and services rendered by the Pakistani forces for world peace.