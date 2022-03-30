CM GB Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Martyrdom Of Pak Army Personnel
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 08:15 PM
Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid has expressed his heartfelt condolences over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army personnel during a helicopter crash in Kango, UN peacekeeping mission
Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid has expressed his heartfelt condolences over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army personnel during a helicopter crash in Kango, UN peacekeeping mission.
He paid tribute to the great sacrifices and services rendered by the Pakistani forces for world peace.