CM GB Expresses Serious Concern Over Atrocities Against Minorities In Indian State Of Assam

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 10:54 PM

CM GB expresses serious concern over atrocities against minorities in Indian state of Assam

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid On Sunday expressed his serious concern over a video got viral on media about atrocities and violence against minorities in Indian state of Assam

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid On Sunday expressed his serious concern over a video got viral on media about atrocities and violence against minorities in Indian state of Assam.

The CM in a tweet said, the brutality and violence against the minorities have revealed the India's real face to the world community.

He tweeted that India was one of the most dangerous places for minorities in the world, adding that along with Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Assam was also one of the main states in India where horrific atrocities were being perpetrated on minorities.

