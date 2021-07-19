(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has formed district monitoring teams to monitor the government's measures on a daily basis to prevent and treat the patients suffering from the pandemic. Home Secretary GB and Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district will be part of this committee.

Information, Development and Planning Minister Fatehullah Khan and Law and Revenue Minister Syed Sohail Abbas, Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmed, Senior Minister Colonel Obaidullah Baig, Finance Minister Javed Ali Manwa, food Advisor Shamsul Haq Lone, Works Minister Saleem, education Minister Raja Azam Khan, Minister for Power Mushtaq, Minister for Excise and Taxation Haji Shah Baigand will be the members of the committee from their respective districts of Gilgit district, Ghazar, Hunza, Nagar, Astor, Khurramang, Shigar, Ghanchha and Diamer respectively.

They will monitor the situation in their respective districts on a daily basis. The administration and the Health Department will hold review meetings with the district staff regarding anti-Coronavirus operation on daily basis .

In addition, these teams will oversee the vaccination campaign and ensure implementation of the vaccination campaign besides leading the people awareness campaign through media.

The district administration will be bound to ensure implementation of COVID-19 related SOPs. The members of the committee will monitor the implementation of SOPs in the respective districts. The Chief Minister will oversee and monitor the process on a daily basis.