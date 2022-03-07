CM GB grieves death of former President

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of former President Justice (Retd) Rafiq Tarar

The Chief Minister prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and help the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.