UrduPoint.com

CM GB Grieves Death Of Former President

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 07:42 PM

CM GB grieves death of former President

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of former President Justice (Retd) Rafiq Tarar

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of former President Justice (Retd) Rafiq Tarar.

In his statement, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid expressed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of former President of Pakistan Justice (Retd) Muhammad Rafiq Tarar.

The Chief Minister prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and help the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Chief Minister President Of Pakistan Gilgit Baltistan Family

Recent Stories

50 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad

50 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad

2 seconds ago
 Russian tourists evacuated from Cuba on charter fl ..

Russian tourists evacuated from Cuba on charter flights

3 seconds ago
 Rs18.176 bn spent on development projects in Khybe ..

Rs18.176 bn spent on development projects in Khyber district

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine rejects Russian humanitarian corridors off ..

Ukraine rejects Russian humanitarian corridors offer

4 minutes ago
 Rain likely in KP, North Balochistan,GB, Kashmir: ..

Rain likely in KP, North Balochistan,GB, Kashmir: PMD

4 minutes ago
 Zero tolerance for terrorism, hate speech: Prime M ..

Zero tolerance for terrorism, hate speech: Prime Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>