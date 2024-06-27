Open Menu

CM GB Inaugurates Conference Room For Women's Parliamentary Caucus

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 06:15 PM

Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate and Deputy Speaker Sadia Danish today jointly inaugurated a newly established conference room dedicated to the Women's Parliamentary Caucus at the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate and Deputy Speaker Sadia Danish today jointly inaugurated a newly established conference room dedicated to the Women's Parliamentary Caucus at the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, the President of the Women's Parliamentary Caucus Kulsoom Farman and members of the Caucus.

This dedicated space is designed to provide a conducive environment for women parliamentarians to discuss, debate and deliberate on critical issues, enhancing their role in the legislative process.

This initiative demonstrates the government's commitment to gender equality, women's empowerment and strengthening democratic institutions in Gilgit-Baltistan.

