CM GB Inaugurates One MW Hydel Power Station In Gilgit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 05:36 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th January, 2020) Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman inaugurated one megawatt Hydel Power Station in Sai Jeglote, near Gilgit.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman said that various hydel power projects are being implemented to overcome energy shortage in the region.

He said the government has increased energy production from 82 megawatt to 170 megawatt in four years, and now consumers are enjoying uninterrupted electricity supply.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

