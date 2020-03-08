UrduPoint.com
CM GB Instructed For Taking Legal Action Against 9 Resigned Doctors

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

CM GB instructed for taking legal action against 9 resigned doctors

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan issued instructions to administration for taking action against 9 specialist doctors who had resigned from jobs due to no approval of hard area allowance . Talking to media the spokesman of GB government faizullah farraq said the Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz hafeez ur Rahman had taken notice regarding the resignation of 9 specialist doctors from Diamer hospital and instructed to take legal action against them.

Chief Minister though that the government of Gilgit Baltistan had already facing Corona virus threats and declared emergency in the region while doctors creating troubles to fighting against corona, therefore Chief Minister decided to take action against doctors, spoksman added.

He said the Chief Minister ordered to administration for arrangement of alternate doctors for diamer hospital . Some doctors would assume charges within next 3 or 4 days spokesman informed.

