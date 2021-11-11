UrduPoint.com

CM GB Khalid Khurshid Wishes The National Cricket Team Success In The T20 World Cup

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 01:56 PM

CM GB Khalid Khurshid wishes the national cricket team success in the T20 World Cup

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid wished the national cricket team success in the T20 World Cup

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid wished the national cricket team success in the T20 World Cup.

"Insha Allah, National Cricket will maintain its unbeaten record in T20 World Cup,"he said.

He added that National players has shown excellent performance in all five matches .He said that Pakistan team players have fulfilled the expectations of the nation.

"The nation prays for victory of Pakistan,"he added.

He said that national players still have to show excellent performance in bowling, batting and fielding.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Chief Minister World All

Recent Stories

Lukashenko to Be Briefed on Optimization of Belaru ..

Lukashenko to Be Briefed on Optimization of Belarusian Embassies - Makei

21 seconds ago
 Afghan delegation discusses ways to facilitate tra ..

Afghan delegation discusses ways to facilitate transit trade

21 minutes ago
 Australia's unemployment rate rises to 5.2 pct in ..

Australia's unemployment rate rises to 5.2 pct in October

23 seconds ago
 Pakistan tells US investors it pursues liberal pol ..

Pakistan tells US investors it pursues liberal policies for investment

3 minutes ago
 European stocks drop at open

European stocks drop at open

3 minutes ago
 China Embassy announces "Pakistani Youth short vid ..

China Embassy announces "Pakistani Youth short videos competition"

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.